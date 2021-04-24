Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $291.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.52. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Linde by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after buying an additional 765,279 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after buying an additional 688,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

