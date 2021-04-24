Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $300.00 at Truist Securities

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.65.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $251.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.18 and a 200 day moving average of $214.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $256.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,137,000 after buying an additional 122,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,822,385,000 after purchasing an additional 366,443 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

