Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 65,255 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $302,130.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 128,542 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $592,578.62.

On Monday, April 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 194,190 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $899,099.70.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,468 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $127,726.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,930 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $246,124.50.

On Thursday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 71,319 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $333,772.92.

Voya Prime Rate Trust stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPR. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,962,000. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1,078.2% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 790,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 723,026 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 409,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,643,000.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

