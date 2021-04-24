OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 133,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.11% of OraSure Technologies worth $31,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSUR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,299,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,031,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,772,000 after buying an additional 203,155 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 562,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OSUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $9.40 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $676.29 million, a PE ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.