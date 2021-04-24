Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,664,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 62,631 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.99% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $32,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $30.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $635.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

