Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,748 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,748 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of American Public Education worth $31,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 474,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI opened at $32.40 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $604.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APEI. Truist began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.