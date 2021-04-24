Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $30,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,186,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,693,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,144,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,542,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $121.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

