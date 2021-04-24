Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 733 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

NYSE BAH opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $68.34 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

