Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 670,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 238,832 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,673,000 after purchasing an additional 382,508 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

