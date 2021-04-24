Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,258 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EZCORP by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 196,134 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $5.06 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $281.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $178.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

