Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 162,059 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLVS. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 107,919 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $636.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. Also, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

