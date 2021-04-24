F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $42,468,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,461,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 383,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in F.N.B. by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,546,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 377,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

