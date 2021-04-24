Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin expects that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $199.75 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $202.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.86 and a 200 day moving average of $163.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,521,000 after acquiring an additional 403,108 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,561,000 after acquiring an additional 213,594 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,462,000 after purchasing an additional 162,479 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

