Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $690.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $645.00 to $690.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

LRCX opened at $627.49 on Thursday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $590.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $658,961,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

