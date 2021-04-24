Cowen Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $85.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

