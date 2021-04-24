The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24. The York Water has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.14.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The York Water by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The York Water by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The York Water by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in The York Water during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in The York Water during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

