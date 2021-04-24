FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 421 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,369,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100,522 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LHC Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after buying an additional 88,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,008,365,000 after buying an additional 82,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LHC Group by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,715,000 after buying an additional 67,845 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $213.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.26 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.28.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

