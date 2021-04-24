State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 408 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LITE stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.