FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,665,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 263,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,459,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,418,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 353.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 154,590 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,000.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $320,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders have sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $68.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

MNRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

