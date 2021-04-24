FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Newmont by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,013,000 after acquiring an additional 236,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

NYSE:NEM opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.94.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

