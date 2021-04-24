FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

