Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in PetIQ by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $183,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,577,735 shares of company stock valued at $55,593,106 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

