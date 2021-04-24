Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the airline’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.24.

Shares of LUV opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 814.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,761 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 28.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 32.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

