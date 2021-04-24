Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Veritiv worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Veritiv by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Veritiv by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRTV shares. TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $721,482.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTV opened at $42.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.14 million, a PE ratio of -64.23 and a beta of 2.03.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.