Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.47% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $774.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.