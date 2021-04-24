Insider Selling: Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) Insider Sells A$503,040.00 in Stock

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) insider Brian Lowe sold 160,000 shares of Orora stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.14 ($2.25), for a total value of A$503,040.00 ($359,314.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Orora’s payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies, as well as recycled paper.

