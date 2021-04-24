Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Rating Increased to Buy at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. MKM Partners currently has $32.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.70.

NYSE:OXY opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

