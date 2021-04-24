Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 1,897 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $692,139.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,887,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $330,125.90.

On Monday, March 22nd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total value of $664,860.56.

On Friday, February 19th, Theodore Blegen sold 4,299 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.99, for a total value of $1,663,670.01.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Theodore Blegen sold 2,922 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $1,089,584.58.

On Friday, February 5th, Theodore Blegen sold 11,010 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,033,403.40.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $380.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.81 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.74, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

