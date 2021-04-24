The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $1,280.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,197.08.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM opened at $1,283.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,168.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,034.03. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $428.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.