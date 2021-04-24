Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.24. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $58.11 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.52.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

