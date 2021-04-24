Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter Sells 12,260 Shares

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $34.71 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $13,029,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alcoa by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $618,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.