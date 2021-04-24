Peter Wang Sells 50,000 Shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Stock

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Director Peter Wang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $610,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GTEC opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. Greenland Technologies Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

