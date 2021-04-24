The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 134,867 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of The Michaels Companies worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 22,115 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at $106,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

In other news, CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $251,156.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,074.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $21.97 on Friday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

