JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 134,867 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of The Michaels Companies worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Michaels Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 110,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Michaels Companies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIK. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

In other news, CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $251,156.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,074.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $21.97 on Friday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The Michaels Companies’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

