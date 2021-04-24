Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 155,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLMD. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,720,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at $11,386,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. BTIG Research cut SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SOC Telemed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

NASDAQ TLMD opened at $6.99 on Friday. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.83.

SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

