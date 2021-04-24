Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $395.00 at Cowen

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target upped by Cowen from $360.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens cut their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $381.48.

ANTM stock opened at $381.95 on Tuesday. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $386.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.37. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

