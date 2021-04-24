2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 4,416.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,698 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in 2U were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in 2U by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWOU. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

2U stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

