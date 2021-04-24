JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 361,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.59% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,550,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,027,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETAC stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

