OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.12). OrthoPediatrics reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Several research firms have commented on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $368,772.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $39,843.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,686 shares of company stock worth $2,589,408. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $54.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $57.42.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

