JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,018,594 Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 568.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.39% of Falcon Minerals worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 106,108 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 84,503 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.78. Falcon Minerals Co. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

FLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

