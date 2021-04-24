Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,405 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,825,000 after purchasing an additional 382,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,836,000 after purchasing an additional 121,382 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 286,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 72,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

PRGS stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

