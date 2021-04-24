7,352 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brinker International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Brinker International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.76.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

