Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

JIXAY stock opened at $81.74 on Thursday. Jiangxi Copper has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $90.91.

Get Jiangxi Copper alerts:

Jiangxi Copper Company Profile

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited, an integrated copper producer, engages in exploring, mining, milling, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, and other related products, including copper concentrates, sulphuric acid, and electrolytic gold and silver, as well as rare metals, such as molybdenum; and trades in copper related products, etc.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.