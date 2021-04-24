National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to $92.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTIOF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.10.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NTIOF stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.28. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $71.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.86.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.