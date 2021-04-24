Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 55,461 Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 55,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after buying an additional 1,457,675 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,476,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,125,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 946.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,078,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 975,437 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,434,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

NYSE:CYH opened at $10.21 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

