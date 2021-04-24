Stephens Increases BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $70.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BJRI. Loop Capital increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.45.

Shares of BJRI opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,901.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $668,419.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,381.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

