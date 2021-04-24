Zacks Investment Research Lowers DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Get DMC Global alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

DMC Global stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $789.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.20, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. DMC Global’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $209,612.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $597,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $458,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.