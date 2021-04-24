Dawson James Reiterates Neutral Rating for BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Dawson James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of BCDA opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 5,103.95% and a negative return on equity of 496.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCardia will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.