Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GO stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

