DA Davidson Lowers Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $223.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $247.00 to $223.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Helen of Troy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.60.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $226.39 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $137.74 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,183,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

